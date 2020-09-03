Recap: Duluth Holdings Q2 Earnings
Shares of Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) rose 6.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 200.00% year over year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.02.
Revenue of $137,375,000 up by 12.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $118,550,000.
Guidance
Duluth Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Sep 03, 2020
Time: 09:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rc7jw6st
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $11.13
52-week low: $2.81
Price action over last quarter: Up 45.72%
Company Profile
Duluth Holdings Inc is an apparel brand in the United States. It offers shirts, pants, and casual wear for men and women under brands like Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly and Duluth Trading company. The company has two revenue generating segments which are Direct and Retail. Direct, which secures higher revenue of the two, comprises primarily of an e-commerce business. The retail, on the other hand, refers to retail store operations.