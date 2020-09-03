Recap: Duluth Holdings Q2 Earnings

Shares of Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) rose 6.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 200.00% year over year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $137,375,000 up by 12.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $118,550,000.

Guidance

Duluth Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Sep 03, 2020

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rc7jw6st

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $11.13

52-week low: $2.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 45.72%

Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc is an apparel brand in the United States. It offers shirts, pants, and casual wear for men and women under brands like Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly and Duluth Trading company. The company has two revenue generating segments which are Direct and Retail. Direct, which secures higher revenue of the two, comprises primarily of an e-commerce business. The retail, on the other hand, refers to retail store operations.