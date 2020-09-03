Recap: Barnes & Noble Education Q1 Earnings

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) fell 6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 52.38% year over year to ($0.96), which missed the estimate of ($0.78).

Revenue of $204,014,000 declined by 36.18% year over year, which missed the estimate of $220,530,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Barnes & Noble Education hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Sep 03, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.bned.com%2Finvestor-relations%2Fnews-and-events%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2589051&sessionid=1&key=684C3787AFC67EFE4331CB64885852BE®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $5.10

Company's 52-week low was at $1.11

Price action over last quarter: down 1.31%

Company Overview

Barnes & Noble Education Inc is an operator of bookstores in college and university campuses across the United States and it also engaged in providing digital education services. It operates in three reportable segments: Retail segment, wholesale and Digital Student Solutions. Retail segment operates physical campus bookstores and also includes digital operations.