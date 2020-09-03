7 Stocks To Watch For September 3, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion before the opening bell. Campbell shares rose 1.5% to $53.24 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: CPB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion before the opening bell. Campbell shares rose 1.5% to $53.24 in pre-market trading. Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and announced plans to open 110 to 120 net new stores in the year. Five Below shares gained 6.8% to $124.99 in the pre-market trading session.

(NASDAQ: FIVE) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and announced plans to open 110 to 120 net new stores in the year. Five Below shares gained 6.8% to $124.99 in the pre-market trading session. Analysts are expecting Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) to have earned $5.24 per share on revenue of $5.76 billion for the latest quarter. Broadcom will release earnings after the markets close. Broadcom shares gained 0.8% to $378.00 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: AVGO) to have earned $5.24 per share on revenue of $5.76 billion for the latest quarter. Broadcom will release earnings after the markets close. Broadcom shares gained 0.8% to $378.00 in pre-market trading. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported a 15% rise in its sales for August. The discounter’s sales for the month climbed to $13.56 billion. Costco shares gained 1% to $362.26 in the pre-market trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor