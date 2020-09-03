7 Stocks To Watch For September 3, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion before the opening bell. Campbell shares rose 1.5% to $53.24 in pre-market trading.
- Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and announced plans to open 110 to 120 net new stores in the year. Five Below shares gained 6.8% to $124.99 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) to have earned $5.24 per share on revenue of $5.76 billion for the latest quarter. Broadcom will release earnings after the markets close. Broadcom shares gained 0.8% to $378.00 in pre-market trading.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported a 15% rise in its sales for August. The discounter’s sales for the month climbed to $13.56 billion. Costco shares gained 1% to $362.26 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the markets open, Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion. Patterson shares gained 1.4% to $29.40 in pre-market trading.
- Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views. SAIC shares dropped 6.7% to $79.25 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $971.77 million before the opening bell. Ciena shares gained 0.2% to $60.16 in pre-market trading.
