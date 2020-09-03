Earnings Scheduled For September 3, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $971.77 million.

• Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $377.68 million.

• Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $614.16 million.

• Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.

• Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.90 per share on revenue of $596.46 million.

• Genesco (NYSE:GCO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.85 per share on revenue of $369.29 million.

• Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.07 per share on revenue of $788.51 million.

• Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $220.53 million.

• Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $118.55 million.

• GMS (NYSE:GMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $817.16 million.

• Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $153.17 million.

• Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:JW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $413.54 million.

• Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $361.98 million.

• Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $174.30 million.

• Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $559.23 million.

• Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Toro (NYSE:TTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $772.58 million.

• BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.



Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.24 per share on revenue of $5.76 billion.

• Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $535.66 million.

• American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $41.50 million.

• Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.60 million.

• Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $32.97 million.

• DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $318.57 million.

• Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $49.03 million.

• Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co (NASDAQ:FFHL) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $9.51 million.

• Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $185.47 million.

• Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $170.45 million.

• Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $201.04 million.

• Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $130.68 million.

• Yext (NYSE:YEXT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $85.15 million.