Why ServiceMaster Global's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

ServiceMaster Global (NYSE: SERV) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced it will sell its ServiceMaster Brands Businesses to Roark Capital for $1.553 billion in cash. The company also reaffirmed its third-quarter sales guidance above analyst estimates.

ServiceMaster Global is a provider of residential and commercial real estate maintenance services. Its services include termite and pest control (Terminix), home warranties (American Home Shield), disaster restoration (Servicemaster Restore), janitorial services (Servicemaster Clean), residential cleaning (Merry Maids), furniture repair (Furniture Medic), and home inspection services (Amerispec).

ServiceMaster Global traded up 8.51% to $42.70 per share on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $58.13 and a 52-week low of $17.63.