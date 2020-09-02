Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why ServiceMaster Global's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 02, 2020 3:17pm   Comments
Share:

ServiceMaster Global (NYSE: SERV) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced it will sell its ServiceMaster Brands Businesses to Roark Capital for $1.553 billion in cash. The company also reaffirmed its third-quarter sales guidance above analyst estimates.

ServiceMaster Global is a provider of residential and commercial real estate maintenance services. Its services include termite and pest control (Terminix), home warranties (American Home Shield), disaster restoration (Servicemaster Restore), janitorial services (Servicemaster Clean), residential cleaning (Merry Maids), furniture repair (Furniture Medic), and home inspection services (Amerispec).

ServiceMaster Global traded up 8.51% to $42.70 per share on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $58.13 and a 52-week low of $17.63.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SERV)

Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Flir Systems, Trinseo And More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 7, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com