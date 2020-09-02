Market Overview

Earnings Outlook for Domo

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2020 10:32am   Comments
Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, September 03. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q2earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Domo have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of $0.5 on revenue of $49.03 million. In the same quarter last year, Domo posted a loss of $0.96 per share on sales of $41.66 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings per share would be up 47.92%. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019
EPS Estimate -0.91 -0.96 -1.01 -0.99
EPS Actual -0.65 -0.85 -0.85 -0.96
Revenue Estimate 45.65 M 45.71 M 41.81 M 41.68 M
Revenue Actual 48.56 M 46.17 M 44.77 M 41.66 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 80.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Domo is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/naamswem

 

Posted-In: Earnings

