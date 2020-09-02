Preview: Misonix's Earnings

On Thursday, September 03, Misonix (NASDAQ: MSON) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Misonix reporting a quarterly loss of $0.48 per share on sales of $9.51 million. Misonix reported a per-share loss of $0.25 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $9.75 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings per share would be down 92.0%. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 Q4 2019 EPS Estimate -0.32 -0.25 -0.17 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.34 -0.33 -0.22 -0.25 Revenue Estimate 18.58 M 19.40 M 10.63 M 10.21 M Revenue Actual 17.90 M 19.72 M 11.15 M 9.75 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Misonix is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/74g4drra