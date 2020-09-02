Earnings Outlook for Yext

On Thursday, September 03, Yext (NYSE: YEXT) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Yext's loss per share to be near $0.12 on sales of $85.15 million. Yext's loss in the same period a year ago was $0.11 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $72.37 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 9.09%. Here's how the Yext's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.14 -0.18 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.12 -0.19 -0.11 Revenue Estimate 84.27 M 80.16 M 76.36 M 71.81 M Revenue Actual 85.35 M 81.38 M 76.37 M 72.37 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.91%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Analysts have developed a neutral outlook on the upcoming earnings release over the past few days versus 90 days ago. The general EPS consensus estimate since that time has moved up 0% while revenue estimates have moved up %.Given these returns, long-term shareholders are feeling neutral going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Yext is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/yext/mediaframe/40186/indexr.html