Momo's Earnings: A Preview

Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, September 03. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Momo EPS is expected to be around $0.43, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $559.23 million. In the same quarter last year, Momo reported earnings per share of $0.82 on sales of $604.90 million. If the company were to report in-line earnings when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be down 47.56%. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 0.43 5.23 0.61 0.72 EPS Actual 0.47 0.68 0.69 0.82 Revenue Estimate 493.94 M 4.59 B 605.25 M 574.29 M Revenue Actual 507.58 M 673.37 M 622.81 M 604.90 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 43.75%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Momo is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pjn8pgfx