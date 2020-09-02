Earnings Preview: Quanex Building Products

On Thursday, September 03, Quanex Building Products (NYSE: NX) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Quanex Building Products analysts model for earnings of $0.08 per share on sales of $185.47 million. In the same quarter last year, Quanex Building Products reported EPS of $0.41 on revenue of $238.46 million. Analysts estimate an 80.49% decrease in the company's earnings per share. Here's how the Quanex Building Products's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate 0.10 -0.06 0.38 0.36 EPS Actual 0.19 0.04 0.42 0.41 Revenue Estimate 201.73 M 189.90 M 239.50 M 245.72 M Revenue Actual 187.47 M 196.60 M 240.37 M 238.46 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Quanex Building Products are up 0.06%.

With these returns, shareholders are likely less than satisfied going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Quanex Building Products is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w3ibih29