Earnings Outlook For Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ: HOFT) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, September 03. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Hooker Furniture reporting earnings of $0.34 per share on sales of $153.17 million. In the same quarter last year, Hooker Furniture announced EPS of $0.35 on revenue of $152.25 million. If the company were to report in-line earnings when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be down 2.86%. Here's how the Hooker Furniture's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.55 0.48 0.43 EPS Actual -0.09 0.59 0.30 0.35 Revenue Estimate 105.58 M 163.72 M 173.14 M 159.94 M Revenue Actual 104.60 M 164.88 M 158.18 M 152.25 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Hooker Furniture is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/44u2ekm2