Recap: Vera Bradley Q2 Earnings

Shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) moved higher by 20% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 28.00% over the past year to $0.32, which beat the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $131,770,000 up by 10.01% year over year, which beat the estimate of $100,480,000.

Guidance

Vera Bradley hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Sep 02, 2020

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nbg54fpr

Technicals

52-week high: $12.75

52-week low: $3.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.99%

Company Overview

Vera Bradley Inc designs women's handbags, travel items, and accessories. Each category comprises a substantial component of total sales, with the bags category comprising the most. Most of the company's sales are made directly to customers through Vera Bradley's retail stores and e-commerce sites. The company also has a substantial wholesale business selling to specialty retail and department stores. Almost all company sales are in the United States. Vera Bradley uses third-party manufacturers in Asia to produce its product, and the company distributes the product through its distribution center in Indiana.