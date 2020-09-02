Market Overview

Recap: GSX Techedu Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2020 7:03am   Comments
Shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) decreased 15% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 300.00% year over year to $0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $233,587,000 higher by 353.40% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $233,320,000.

Guidance

Q3 revenue expected between $274,023,000 and $278,269,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Sep 02, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/gsx/mediaframe/40026/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $141.78

Company's 52-week low was at $11.72

Price action over last quarter: Up 96.77%

Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc is a technology-driven education company with core expertise in online K-12 courses. Its K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company's segment includes provision of education services. It operates solely in the PRC and all assets are located in the PRC.

 

