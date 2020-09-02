Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Macy's Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2020 7:02am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Macy's (NYSE:M) moved higher by 6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 389.29% year over year to ($0.81), which beat the estimate of ($1.77).

Revenue of $3,559,000,000 decreased by 35.83% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,470,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Macy's hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Sep 02, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jphyg5fb

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $18.57

52-week low: $4.38

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.53%

Company Overview

Founded in 1858, Macy's operates about 613 stores under the Macy's brand, 55 stores under the Bloomingdale's brand, and about 172 Bluemercury specialty beauty stores. Macy's also operates e-commerce sites, owns 65% of a Chinese e-commerce joint venture, and licenses two Bloomingdale's stores in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. Women's apparel, accessories, shoes, cosmetics, and fragrances constitute approximately 61% of Macy's sales. The retailer recently consolidated its headquarters in New York City.

 

Related Articles (M)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge Ahead Of ADP Report, Fed Speakers
7 Stocks To Watch For September 2, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For September 2, 2020
Could Stitch Fix Become The New Amazon Of Personal Styling?
Zoom Shares Soar On Strong Earnings Results, While Industrial Data Awaited
Macy's Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com