Recap: Macy's Q2 Earnings

Shares of Macy's (NYSE:M) moved higher by 6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 389.29% year over year to ($0.81), which beat the estimate of ($1.77).

Revenue of $3,559,000,000 decreased by 35.83% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,470,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Macy's hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Sep 02, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jphyg5fb

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $18.57

52-week low: $4.38

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.53%

Company Overview

Founded in 1858, Macy's operates about 613 stores under the Macy's brand, 55 stores under the Bloomingdale's brand, and about 172 Bluemercury specialty beauty stores. Macy's also operates e-commerce sites, owns 65% of a Chinese e-commerce joint venture, and licenses two Bloomingdale's stores in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. Women's apparel, accessories, shoes, cosmetics, and fragrances constitute approximately 61% of Macy's sales. The retailer recently consolidated its headquarters in New York City.