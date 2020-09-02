Market Overview

Recap: Lands' End Q2 Earnings

September 02, 2020 7:04am   Comments
Shares of Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) remained unaffected in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 244.44% year over year to $0.13, which beat the estimate of ($0.31).

Revenue of $312,083,000 higher by 4.63% year over year, which beat the estimate of $274,970,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Lands' End hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Sep 02, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iqyftchy

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $18.39

Company's 52-week low was at $4.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 115.94%

Company Overview

Lands' End Inc is a United States-based multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. The company operates through three segments: eCommerce segment which generates maximum revenue to the company; Outfitters and Retail segment. The company offers merchandise through multiple channels, such as catalogs, online platforms, and retail locations, which includes Lands' End shops at Sears, standalone Lands' End Inlet stores and international shop-in-shops located in department stores. The company has a business presence in the United States, Europe, Asia and other areas.

 

