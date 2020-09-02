Recap: Jiayin Group Q2 Earnings

Shares of Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) fell 16% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 75.00% year over year to $0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $34,676,000 declined by 62.55% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $45,260,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Jiayin hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Sep 02, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/savm37jv

Price Action

52-week high: $30.00

52-week low: $1.60

Price action over last quarter: down 27.91%

Company Overview

Jiayin Group Inc is an online individual finance marketplace in China. It connects individual investors and individual borrowers. The company is focused on the online individual finance segment which facilitates mid-to long-term loans. It generates revenues from fees charged for its services in matching investors and borrowers and for other services that the firm provides over the term of a loan. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the People's Republic of China.