7 Stocks To Watch For September 2, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2020 5:01am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) to report a quarterly loss at $1.77 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion before the opening bell. Macy's shares gained 0.9% to $7.07 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) to have earned $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion for the latest quarter. SAIC will release earnings after the markets close. SAIC shares gained 0.2% to $83.00 in pre-market trading.
  • At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) reported upbeat results for its second quarter. However, the company did not issue any guidance due to uncertainty surrounding Covid-19. At Home shares dropped 12.4% to $20.44 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) to report a quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $384.82 million before the opening bell. Guess shares slipped 0.1% to $12.00 in pre-market trading.

  • Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Caleres shares climbed 5.6% to $9.24 in the pre-market trading session.
  • After the closing bell, PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) is expected to report a quarterly loss at $2.42 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion. PVH shares gained 1% to $58.21 in pre-market trading.
  • Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views. Shoe Carnival shares plunged 13.2% to $31.25 in the pre-market trading session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

