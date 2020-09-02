7 Stocks To Watch For September 2, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) to report a quarterly loss at $1.77 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion before the opening bell. Macy's shares gained 0.9% to $7.07 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) to have earned $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion for the latest quarter. SAIC will release earnings after the markets close. SAIC shares gained 0.2% to $83.00 in pre-market trading.

At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) reported upbeat results for its second quarter. However, the company did not issue any guidance due to uncertainty surrounding Covid-19. At Home shares dropped 12.4% to $20.44 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) to report a quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $384.82 million before the opening bell. Guess shares slipped 0.1% to $12.00 in pre-market trading.

