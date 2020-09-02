7 Stocks To Watch For September 2, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) to report a quarterly loss at $1.77 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion before the opening bell. Macy's shares gained 0.9% to $7.07 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) to have earned $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion for the latest quarter. SAIC will release earnings after the markets close. SAIC shares gained 0.2% to $83.00 in pre-market trading.
- At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) reported upbeat results for its second quarter. However, the company did not issue any guidance due to uncertainty surrounding Covid-19. At Home shares dropped 12.4% to $20.44 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) to report a quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $384.82 million before the opening bell. Guess shares slipped 0.1% to $12.00 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Caleres shares climbed 5.6% to $9.24 in the pre-market trading session.
- After the closing bell, PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) is expected to report a quarterly loss at $2.42 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion. PVH shares gained 1% to $58.21 in pre-market trading.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views. Shoe Carnival shares plunged 13.2% to $31.25 in the pre-market trading session.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas