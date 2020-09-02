Earnings Scheduled For September 2, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Brown Forman Inc (NYSE:BF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $691.27 million.

• Guess (NYSE:GES) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $384.82 million.

• GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $232.75 million.

• Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $45.15 million.

• Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $274.97 million.

• Macy's (NYSE:M) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $1.77 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.

• Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $100.48 million.

• Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $50.03 million.

• Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $208.14 million.

• Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $433.77 million.

• CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $188.54 million.

• Culp (NYSE:CULP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $59.06 million.

• eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $18.65 million.

• Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $405.83 million.

• Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $208.94 million.

• KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.55 per share on revenue of $78.90 million.

• MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $126.77 million.

• Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $244.43 million.

• PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $50.70 million.

• PVH (NYSE:PVH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.52 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion.

• Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $86.57 million.

• Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $286.06 million.

• Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $73.47 million.