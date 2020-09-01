Recap: H&R Block Q1 Earnings

Shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) moved lower by 1.37% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 176.39% year over year to $0.55, which beat the estimate of $0.50.

Revenue of $601,030,000 rose by 299.72% year over year, which missed the estimate of $617,030,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

H&R Block hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Sep 01, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n4hanpnz

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $25.44

Company's 52-week low was at $11.29

Price action over last quarter: down 9.01%

Company Profile

H&R Block Inc provides income tax return preparation services, digital do-it-yourself tax solutions, and other services related to income tax preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company mainly prepares tax returns for customers within the United States through its company-owned offices, franchise locations, and online tax software. The vast majority of H&R Block's offices are located in the U.S. The company derives most of its total revenue from the U.S. assisted tax preparation fees. Revenue from franchise and product royalties and digital do-it-yourself tax solutions is also relatively significant.