Recap: Caleres Q2 Earnings

Shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) rose 17.71% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 191.94% over the past year to ($0.57), which beat the estimate of ($1.12).

Revenue of $501,448,000 declined by 33.36% year over year, which beat the estimate of $450,110,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Sep 01, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.caleres.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2586320&sessionid=1&key=40BACDA9B877E68C1E3AC0803966DD59®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $24.86

52-week low: $3.12

Price action over last quarter: down 11.68%

Company Overview

Caleres Inc is a footwear retailer in the United States. The company is engaged in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce websites, as well as the design, sourcing, and marketing of footwear for women and men. It offers products under Naturalizer, Dr. Scholl's, LifeStride, Ryka, and Franco Sarto brands. It operates approx 1,221 retail shoe stores in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy, primarily under the Famous Footwear, LifeStride, Naturalizer, Blowfish Malibu, Fergie Footwear, and Allen Edmonds names.