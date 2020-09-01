Recap: Shoe Carnival Q2 Earnings
Shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) fell 12.45% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 11.25% year over year to $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.61.
Revenue of $300,794,000 up by 12.14% year over year, which missed the estimate of $310,460,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Shoe Carnival hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Sep 01, 2020
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9zt4d7zx
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $40.00
52-week low: $12.56
Price action over last quarter: Up 26.74%
Company Description
Shoe Carnival Inc is a footwear retailer with hundreds of stores in the United States. It offers moderately priced, name-brand dress, casual, and athletic footwear for men, women, and children. Its average store has more than 27,000 pairs of shoes. The company promotes a shopping experience that includes contests, games, and a person on a stage with a microphone to announce limited-time specials. To enable its value-pricing strategy, Shoe Carnival minimizes staffing needs by housing all merchandise on the selling floor and leases store locations in open-air shopping centers. The company buys its merchandise from hundreds of vendors, with Nike and Skechers accounting for a substantial portion of total company sales. All merchandise goes through the company's distribution center in Indiana.
Posted-In: Earnings