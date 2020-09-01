At Home Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) moved lower by 6.34% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 683.33% over the past year to $1.41, which beat the estimate of $1.31.

Revenue of $515,244,000 rose by 50.51% year over year, which beat the estimate of $514,970,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

At Home Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Sep 01, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1359457&tp_key=cd4696d81d

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $19.79

Company's 52-week low was at $1.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 238.55%

Company Description

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.