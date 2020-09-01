Preview: Vera Bradley's Earnings

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, September 02. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Vera Bradley's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting Vera Bradley will report a loss of $0.07 per share on revenue of $100.48 million. Vera Bradley EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.25. Sales were $119.78 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings per share would be down 128.0%. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate -0.11 0.52 0.18 0.27 EPS Actual -0.31 0.42 0.20 0.25 Revenue Estimate 109.96 M 160.40 M 124.47 M 117.35 M Revenue Actual 69.28 M 156.92 M 127.50 M 119.78 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 39.95%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Vera Bradley is scheduled to hold the call at 09:30:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nbg54fpr