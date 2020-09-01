A Preview Of Ambarella's Earnings

Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, September 02. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting Ambarella to report a loss of $0.02 per share. Revenue will likely be around $50.03 million, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, Ambarella reported EPS of $0.21 on revenue of $56.41 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings per share would be down 109.52%. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate -0.01 0.11 0.20 0.02 EPS Actual 0.04 0.14 0.32 0.21 Revenue Estimate 54.31 M 57.18 M 65.03 M 52.03 M Revenue Actual 54.65 M 57.21 M 67.92 M 56.41 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Ambarella have declined 9.35%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ambarella is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jyexupp7