Earnings Preview for Culp

Culp (NYSE: CULP) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, September 02. Here is Benzinga's look at Culp's Q1 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Culp analysts model for earnings of $0.03 per share on sales of $59.06 million. In the same quarter last year, Culp reported EPS of $0.11 on revenue of $74.85 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings per share would be down 72.73%. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate -0.16 0.13 0.16 0.15 EPS Actual -0.44 0.49 0.19 0.11 Revenue Estimate 58.35 M 73.15 M 77.33 M 73.23 M Revenue Actual 47.38 M 72.00 M 72.62 M 74.85 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Culp is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7v8irkdi