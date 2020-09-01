Five Below Earnings Preview

Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, September 02. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Five Below's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Five Below EPS is expected to be around $0.14, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $405.83 million. In the same quarter last year, Five Below announced EPS of $0.51 on revenue of $417.40 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings per share would be down 72.55%. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate -0.29 1.94 0.17 0.50 EPS Actual -0.91 1.97 0.18 0.51 Revenue Estimate 239.98 M 687.05 M 373.52 M 421.16 M Revenue Actual 200.90 M 687.13 M 377.44 M 417.40 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Five Below have declined 8.46%.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Five Below is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/five/mediaframe/39995/indexr.html