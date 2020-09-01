Guidewire Software Earnings Preview

Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, September 02. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Guidewire Software's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Guidewire Software EPS is expected to be around $0.45, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $208.94 million. In the same quarter last year, Guidewire Software reported earnings per share of $0.56 on sales of $207.86 million. Analysts estimate a 19.64% decrease in the company's earnings per share. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 Q4 2019 EPS Estimate -0.05 0.13 0.03 0.50 EPS Actual 0.09 0.21 0.13 0.56 Revenue Estimate 153.43 M 166.39 M 151.71 M 204.65 M Revenue Actual 168.16 M 173.46 M 157.01 M 207.86 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.33%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Guidewire Software is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/q5pvby4n