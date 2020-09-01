Recap: Wanda Sports Q2 Earnings

Shares of Wanda Sports Group Co (NASDAQ:WSG) moved higher by 9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 73.68% year over year to $0.05, which beat the estimate of ($0.32).

Revenue of $58,193,000 decreased by 81.97% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $45,190,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Sep 01, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4nuzu6bb

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $5.35

52-week low: $1.36

Price action over last quarter: down 13.16%

Company Profile

Wanda Sports Group Co Ltd is a sports events, media and marketing platform which creates value for stakeholders in all parts of the sports ecosystem, from rights owners, to brands and advertisers, and to fans and athletes. It owns portfolio of global, regional and national sports properties from which it seeks to generate revenue across the value chain, including events operation, media production and media distribution, sponsorship and marketing, digital solutions and ancillary services. The operating business segments are Mass Participation, Spectator Sports and Digital, Production, Sports Solutions.