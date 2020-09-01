Build-A-Bear Workshop: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) moved higher by 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 925.00% over the past year to ($0.82), which missed the estimate of ($0.80).

Revenue of $40,353,000 declined by 49.06% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $31,790,000.

Outlook

Build-A-Bear Workshop hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Build-A-Bear Workshop hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Sep 01, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/skdyps3x

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $5.68

Company's 52-week low was at $1.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.79%

Company Overview

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of customized stuffed animals and related products. The company operates through three segments. Its Direct-to-consumer segment runs the company-owned stores, primarily in North America and Europe, and also runs its e-commerce sites and temporary stores. The International franchising segment manages the company's licensing activities and franchising arrangements. Its Commercial segment markets the company's naming and branding rights to third parties. Most of the company's stores are located in North America, which contributes to the majority of its total revenue. The company also has a business in Europe and other areas.