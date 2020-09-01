Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For September 1, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2020 4:36am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $617.03 million after the closing bell. H & R Block shares gained 2.4% to $14.85 in after-hours trading.
  • Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter. Zoom shares jumped 22.7% to $399.02 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) to have earned $1.31 per share on revenue of $514.97 million for the latest quarter. At Home will release earnings after the markets close. At Home shares rose 4.7% to $20.01 in after-hours trading.

  • T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) disclosed that it has received the FDA Emergency Use Authorization for its coronavirus molecular diagnostic test. T2 Biosystems shares jumped 18.6% to $1.85 in the after-hours trading session.
  • ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter. ScanSource shares dropped 9.4% to $22.37 in the after-hours trading session.

