5 Stocks To Watch For September 1, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $617.03 million after the closing bell. H & R Block shares gained 2.4% to $14.85 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: HRB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $617.03 million after the closing bell. H & R Block shares gained 2.4% to $14.85 in after-hours trading. Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter. Zoom shares jumped 22.7% to $399.02 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: ZM) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter. Zoom shares jumped 22.7% to $399.02 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) to have earned $1.31 per share on revenue of $514.97 million for the latest quarter. At Home will release earnings after the markets close. At Home shares rose 4.7% to $20.01 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor