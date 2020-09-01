Earnings Scheduled For September 1, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Wanda Sports Group Co (NASDAQ:WSG) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $45.19 million.

• Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) is expected to report a quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $31.79 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $617.03 million.

• Caleres (NYSE:CAL) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $1.12 per share on revenue of $450.11 million.

• Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $16.50 million.

• At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $514.97 million.

• Jamf Holding (NASDAQ:JAMF) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $309.79 million.