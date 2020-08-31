Recap: ScanSource Q4 Earnings

Shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) fell 3.2% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 73.24% year over year to $0.19, which missed the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $636,450,000 declined by 33.76% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $679,950,000.

Guidance

ScanSource hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

ScanSource hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 31, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dqupc7fw

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $39.01

Company's 52-week low was at $13.78

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.65%

Company Description

ScanSource Inc provides value-added services for technology manufacturers and sells to resellers in specialty technology markets. The firm's operations are organized in two segments: Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, which focuses on automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, networking, electronic physical security, and 3-D printing technologies; and Worldwide communications and services, which focuses on communications technologies for vertical markets including education, healthcare, and government. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Worldwide Barcode, Networking, and Security segment.