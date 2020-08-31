Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Zoom Earnings

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2020 6:05am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Zoom Earnings

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Stocks recorded gains during the previous session, with the Dow Jones erasing losses for the year. Investors are awaiting earnings from Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM), Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) and ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC). Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for August will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 86 points to 28,697 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 12 points to 3,516.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 40.25 points to 11,032.75.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 5,997,160 with around 183,060 deaths. Brazil confirmed over 3,862,310 cases, while India reported a total of at least 3,621,240 confirmed cases.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.4% to trade at $46.46 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 1% to trade at $43.39 a barrel. The total number of active U.S. oil rigs slipped by 3 to 180 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported on Friday.

 

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.3% and STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.5%. The French CAC 40 Index climbed 0.9%, while German DAX 30 rose 0.6%. Consumer prices in Spain declined for a fifth consecutive month during August.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.12%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.96% China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.24% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 1.7%. Industrial production in Japan increased 8% in July, while the official NBS manufacturing PMI in China slipped to 51.0 in August from 51.1 in the prior month.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at KeyBanc downgraded Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) from Overweight to Sector Weight.

Vail Resorts shares rose 1% to close at $225.28 on Friday.

Breaking News

  • AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is eyeing the sale of half its stake in DirecTV, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
  • Nestle S.A. subsidiary Nestle Health Sciences agreed to acquire Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT) at an enterprise value of $2.6 billion.
  • NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) priced its 88.5 million ADS offering at $17 per ADS.
  • SoftBank Group Corp. (OTC: SFTBY) announced it was shedding 21.7% of its stake in telecom subsidiary SoftBank Corp.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CTLT + AIMT)

Aimmune Shares Surge 170% As Nestle Set To Acquire Company At $2.6B Enterprise Value
5 Stocks To Watch For August 31, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For August 31, 2020
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Bristol-Myers Squibb FDA Decision, Adcom Review For Glaxo, Amarin Vascepa Hearing
A Look Into Catalent's Price Over Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Poseida's Phase 1 Study Placed On Clinical Hold, Orphan Drug Designation For Krystal Biotech, Tiziana's Patent Award
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsEarnings News Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com