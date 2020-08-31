Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For August 31, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2020 4:32am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For August 31, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $500.45 million. Zoom Video shares rose 0.4% to $300.56 in after-hours trading.
  • AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is eyeing the sale of half its stake in DirecTV, according to a Wall Street Journal report. AT&T shares gained 1.3% to $30.42 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $895.51 million before the opening bell. Catalent shares rose 2.7% to $90.00 in after-hours trading.

  • Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) filed for up to $300 million mixed shelf offering. Assembly Biosciences shares dropped 2% to $21.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) to have earned $0.21 per share on revenue of $679.95 million for the latest quarter. ScanSource will release earnings after the markets close. ScanSource shares gained 2.6% to close at $24.66 on Friday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

