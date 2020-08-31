5 Stocks To Watch For August 31, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $500.45 million. Zoom Video shares rose 0.4% to $300.56 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: ZM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $500.45 million. Zoom Video shares rose 0.4% to $300.56 in after-hours trading. AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is eyeing the sale of half its stake in DirecTV, according to a Wall Street Journal report. AT&T shares gained 1.3% to $30.42 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: T) is eyeing the sale of half its stake in DirecTV, according to a Wall Street Journal report. AT&T shares gained 1.3% to $30.42 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $895.51 million before the opening bell. Catalent shares rose 2.7% to $90.00 in after-hours trading.

