Earnings Scheduled For August 31, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $895.51 million.
• Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• I-MAB Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAB) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• 36KR Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Regis Inc. (NYSE:RGS) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• ScanSource Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $679.95 million.
• Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $500.45 million.
• Ferroglobe Inc. (NASDAQ:GSM) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Montrose Environmental Gr Inc. (NYSE:MEG) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Planet 13 Hldgs Inc. (OTC:PLNHF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $8.80 million.
• Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
