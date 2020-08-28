4 Earnings Highlights From Companies On OTC Markets

The June earnings season is just about complete. Below are earnings highlights from four mid-to-large-cap companies that don’t trade on a U.S. exchange, but rather on the OTCQX Market.

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCQX: CSVI)

Computer Services provides financial technology and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the U.S.

The company reported record revenue of $70.6 million for its Q1 ended May 31, which represents a 2.3% increase year-over-year. Net income per share rose 13.3% year-over-year, to $0.51 compared with $0.45 in the year-ago period.

That top and bottom-line growth was attributed to higher sales in the Enterprise Banking and Business Solutions Groups, with the company specifically citing growth in digital banking, regulatory compliance services, managed services, and document delivery as banks were forced to shift to remote operations in the wake of Covid-19.

Shares of CVSI are up 9% since the company reported on July 7.

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX: DTEGY; DTEGF)

Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's largest telecom companies, with operations in more than 50 countries. The company also owns a 43% stake in T-Mobile (NYSE: TMUS).

Buoyed the closure of the T-Mobile-Sprint merger in April, Deutsche Telekom saw a 37% increase in revenue in the second quarter. More importantly the company raised its adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance for the fiscal year. The company now expects Adjusted EBITDA after leases of $40.1 billion this year compared to its previously issued guidance of $30.1 billion, and free cash flow after leases of at least $6.51 billion.

Shares of DTEGY are down 1% since the company reported on August 13.

Experian plc (OTCQX: EXPGY; EXPGF)

One of the three major credit reporting agencies, Dublin-based Experian reported a 1% annual drop in revenue on a constant currency basis, though there were divergences in different markets.

North America, which accounts for 63% of the company’s revenue, proved particularly resilient during the quarter, as organic revenue increased 4% year-over-year. The company said this was the result of “good demand for credit education and identity monitoring subscription services, benefiting from heightened consumer interest during this period.”

Organic revenue in Latin America was flat for the period, while the UK-Ireland and Asia-Pacific markets both experienced a 15% drop.

Shares of EXPGF are up 5% since the company reported on July 16.

Kingfisher plc (OTCQX: KGFHY; KGFHF)

Kingfisher is an international home improvement company with over 1,300 stores across 10 countries in Europe, Russia, and Turkey. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Depot and Screwfix.

Despite store closures in the first half of April, the overall like-for-like sales (the UK equivalent to same-store sales) grew 21% during the quarter. Upon reopening in May, like-for-like sales increased by double digits in the UK, Ireland, France, and Poland. In June, sales in Romania and Iberia had also increased year-over-year.

Like its U.S. peers Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW), much of that growth was driven by e-commerce. In May and June, Kingfisher e-commerce sales grew 202% and 225% respectively.

Shares of KGFHY are up 30% since the company reported on July 21.