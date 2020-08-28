Market Overview

Recap: Just Energy Group Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 28, 2020 8:29am   Comments
Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) reported Q1 results. Shares of Just Energy moved higher by 67% in pre-market trading

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 117.58% year over year to $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.15.

Revenue of $487,370,000 declined by 27.28% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $873,770,000.

Outlook

Just Energy Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 28, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.justenergy.com/news-events/events-presentations

Price Action

52-week high: $2.84

Company's 52-week low was at $0.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.23%

Company Description

Just Energy Group Inc is a Canadian-based electricity and natural gas company that operates in various Canadian provinces, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company mainly sells its products to residential and small community customers through its Consumer segment and to mid-sized commercial customers through its Commercial segment. Despite being headquartered in Canada, the majority of the company's overall revenue is generated in the U.S., specifically, in electricity and in the consumer segment. Aside from fixed-price contracts, the company also sells variable-price and flat-bill contracts, "Just Green" SmartStat thermostats, and solar panels.

 

