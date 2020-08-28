Recap: Big Lots Q2 Earnings

Shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) rose 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 418.87% year over year to $2.75, which beat the estimate of $2.70.

Revenue of $1,644,000,000 up by 31.31% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,610,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Big Lots hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 28, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/big/mediaframe/39902/indexl.html

Price Action

52-week high: $57.24

52-week low: $10.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 52.91%

Company Profile

Big Lots Inc is a U.S.-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of merchandise, including food, consumables, soft home products, hard home products, furniture, electronics and accessories, and seasonal products. The company sources the merchandise from traditional and close-out channels. In addition to merchandise, the company sells gift cards, issues merchandise credits, and more. The company operates stores throughout the United States, with around one third of its stores in California, Texas, Ohio, and Florida.