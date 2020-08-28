Market Overview

Recap: Hibbett Sports Q2 Earnings

August 28, 2020 7:03am   Comments
Shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) moved higher by 10% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 2369.23% over the past year to $2.95, which beat the estimate of $1.15.

Revenue of $441,607,000 up by 74.94% year over year, which beat the estimate of $349,580,000.

Looking Ahead

Hibbett Sports hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 28, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e4ek24uj

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $30.98

52-week low: $7.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 75.82%

Company Overview

Hibbett Sports Inc is a United States-based company that is mainly engaged in the retail of sports goods. The company operates small to midsize stores and focuses its business in the South, Southwest, mid-Atlantic, and Midwest areas of the country. It offers a broad range of sporting goods, including apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment needed for team sports, with brands such as Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, The North Face, Jordan, Costa, and others. The company consists of two kinds of stores: Hibbett Sports, the company's primary retail format stores, accounting for the majority of the company's total stores, and Sports Additions, smaller-format stores primarily offering athletic footwear with a fashion-based style.

 

