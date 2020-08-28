5 Stocks To Watch For August 28, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion before the opening bell. The company also announced a $500 million buyback program. Big Lots shares gained 5.8% to $58.94 in pre-market trading.

HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong earnings guidance for FY20. HP shares gained 2.9% to $19.25 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts are expecting Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) to have earned $1.15 per share on revenue of $349.58 million in the latest quarter. Hibbett will release earnings before the markets open. Hibbett Sports shares climbed 6.5% to $32.05 in pre-market trading.

