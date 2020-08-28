Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 28, 2020 4:04am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• Hibbett Sports Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $349.58 million.

• Borr Drilling Inc. (NYSE:BORR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $87.30 million.

• Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $873.77 million.

• Mowi Inc. (OTC:MHGVY) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Tuniu Inc. (NASDAQ:TOUR) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• 500.com Inc. (NYSE:WBAI) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News

