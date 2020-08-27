Recap: Yiren Digital Q2 Earnings

Shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) fell 1.13% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 245.23% over the past year to ($0.35), which missed the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $106,819,000 declined by 66.92% year over year, which missed the estimate of $274,200,000.

Guidance

Yiren Digital hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Yiren Digital hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 27, 2020

Time: 08:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://apac.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $9.96

52-week low: $2.83

Price action over last quarter: down 19.32%

Company Description

Yiren Digital Ltd is a fintech company in China connecting investors and individual borrowers. The Company provides an effective solution to address largely underserved investors and individual borrower demand in China through online and offline channels to efficiently match borrowers with investors and execute loan transactions. Its two reportable segments are Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit. Yiren Digital's marketplace provides borrowers with quick and convenient access to consumer credit at competitive prices and investors with easy and quick access to an alternative asset class with attractive returns.