Dell Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) rose 1.78% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 10.70% year over year to $1.92, which beat the estimate of $1.39.

Revenue of $22,775,000,000 decreased by 2.90% year over year, which beat the estimate of $22,520,000,000.

Outlook

Dell Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Dell Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 27, 2020

Time: 05:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sy3ictzy

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $63.19

Company's 52-week low was at $25.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.92%

Company Description

Dell Technologies, born from Dell's 2016 acquisition of EMC, is a leading provider of servers and storage products through its ISG segment; PCs, monitors, and peripherals via its CSG division; and virtualization software through VMware. Its brands include Dell, Dell EMC, VMware, Boomi, Secureworks, and Virtustream. The company focuses on supplementing its traditional mainstream servers and PCs with hardware and software products for hybrid-cloud environments. The Texas-based company employs around 145,000 people and sells into 180 countries.