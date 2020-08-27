Recap: Gap Q2 Earnings

Shares of Gap (NYSE:GPS) rose 2.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 114.29% over the past year to ($0.09), which beat the estimate of ($0.41).

Revenue of $3,275,000,000 decreased by 18.23% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,910,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Gap hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 27, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sczipemq

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $19.86

52-week low: $5.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 45.41%

Company Overview

Gap, Inc. retails apparel, accessories, and personal-care products under the Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta, Hill City, Janie & Jack, and Intermix brands. Old Navy generates nearly half of Gap's sales. The firm also operates e-commerce sites, outlet stores, and specialty stores under various Gap names. Gap operates more than 3,300 stores in North America, Europe, and Asia and franchises nearly 600 stores in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and other regions. Gap was founded in 1969 and is based in San Francisco.