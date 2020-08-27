Workday: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) moved higher by 11.4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 90.91% over the past year to $0.84, which beat the estimate of $0.66.

Revenue of $1,062,000,000 rose by 19.63% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,040,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 27, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gop59qud

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $214.95

Company's 52-week low was at $107.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.36%

Company Profile

Workday is a software-as-a-service provider that offers enterprise resource planning software for medium and large enterprises. The firm's roots are in ERP software vendor PeopleSoft, which was founded by Workday cofounder David Duffield, while fellow Workday cofounder Aneel Bhusri served as vice chairman at PeopleSoft. The company's product portfolio is centered on human capital and financial management software, though it continues to add new applications to the product set. Just over 75% of the firm's revenue comes from the U.S.