Recap: VMware Q2 Earnings

Shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) increased 0.58% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 13.12% year over year to $1.81, which beat the estimate of $1.45.

Revenue of $2,875,000,000 up by 17.88% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,800,000,000.

Looking Ahead

VMware hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 27, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ocmn8tbh

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $173.37

52-week low: $86.00

Price action over last quarter: down 8.17%

Company Profile

VMware, a majority-owned subsidiary of Dell, is an industry leader in virtual machines for data center servers and computer desktops. The software provider operates in the three segments of licenses, maintenance, and professional services. Customers include enterprises utilizing data centers, end-user computing, cloud providers, and software-defined networking. The Palo Alto, California, firm operates and sells on a global scale, with about half its revenue from the United States, through direct sales, distributors, and partnerships.