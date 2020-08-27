Veeva Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) rose 3.49% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 30.91% year over year to $0.72, which beat the estimate of $0.64.

Revenue of $353,683,000 higher by 32.52% year over year, which beat the estimate of $340,120,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Veeva Systems hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $273.88

Company's 52-week low was at $118.11

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.99%

Company Overview

Veeva is a leading supplier of vertical software solutions for the life sciences industry. The company's best-of-breed offering addresses operating and regulatory requirements for customers ranging from small, emerging biotechnology companies to departments of global pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company leverages its domain expertise and cloud-based platform to improve the efficiency and compliance of the underserved life sciences industry, displacing large, highly customized and dated enterprise resource planning, or ERP, systems that have limited flexibility. As the vertical leader, Veeva innovates, increases wallet share at existing customers, and expands into other industries with similar regulations, protocols, and procedures, such as consumer goods, chemicals, and cosmetics.